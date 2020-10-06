George Floyd’s brother speaks to Congress

WASHINGTON—As Congress considers the Justice in Policing Act, which would make sweeping changes to police prosecution and accountability, Philonise Floyd pleaded with them to “stop the pain.” Floyd, whose brother George died in police custody on March 25 in Minneapolis, testified along with other African Americans before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. “Be the leaders that this country, this world, needs,” he said. “Do the right thing.”

What else did people say at the hearing? Other guests included Angela Underwood Jacobs, whose brother Patrick Underwood was killed while working security during protests in Oakland, Calif., and Darrell Scott, an African American pastor who is a member of President Donald Trump’s national diversity coalition. They argued against defunding police departments across the country. “I could very easily have been George Floyd,” Scott said. “However, I do not recommend throwing out the baby with the bathwater.”

