George Floyd buried in Houston

In the video that sparked protests around the world, George Floyd could be heard crying for his mother as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck shortly before his death on May 25. Floyd was buried next to her in Houston on Tuesday after a private funeral ceremony.

How are others memorializing Floyd? Many protesters have adopted the length of time that former police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck—eight minutes and 46 seconds, according to prosecutors—as a rallying cry. The PGA Tour, which is holding its first tournament since the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March, will leave the 8:46 a.m. tee time vacant at its event this week in Fort Worth, Texas.

