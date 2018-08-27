Gender-neutral solution?

Two new Kansas City, Mo.–area elementary schools started classes this month with only one option for restrooms: gender neutral.

The restrooms at Rising Hill Elementary and Northview Elementary, both in the North Kansas City School District, have only individual restroom stalls, including floor-to-ceiling walls, lockable doors, and a common sink trough. The district renovated a few restrooms at North Kansas City High School and at two district sixth-grade centers to be gender neutral as well.

The district does not have a policy on transgender and gender-neutral restrooms, Rochel Daniels, the district’s executive director of organizational development, told The Kansas City Star. But she said the redesigned restrooms avoid discrimination and allow for more privacy, safety, and security.

Advocates agree, arguing the new restrooms are a good compromise—transgender advocates like the genderless labels, and parents worried about student safety can take comfort in floor-to-ceiling lockable doors.

But the solution is far from perfect, according to Autumn Leva, vice president of strategy for the Family Policy Alliance in Colorado Springs, Colo.

“If parents have to choose between men and boys being given access to their girls’ restrooms and this new design, they will choose North Kansas City’s design,” Leva told me. “However, this new design would certainly be costly for schools to implement, and it does not address the problem of privacy and safety in locker rooms for students.”

In 2016, the Obama administration issued guidance to public school districts directing them to allow transgender students to use the restroom consistent with their gender identity, arguing the Title IX sex discrimination law included gender identity. But in 2017, the U.S. Department of Education, under Secretary Betsy DeVos, withdrew the guidance.

Now schools are left to make restroom policies at the district level, and the battles have been fierce and the lawsuits plentiful.

Kirk Horner, the president of the architecture firm that handled the North Kansas City redesign, told the Star the idea of gender-neutral restrooms is spreading: Similar restrooms are going in at two Kansas City, Kan., middle schools, and he said they are in “high-level” discussions about redesigned restrooms with the Blue Valley School District, one of the largest districts in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

In addition to questions of safety in other areas of the school, like locker rooms and showers, the North Kansas City district has yet to address the question of student safety inside the restrooms. Anyone with an imagination is left wondering whether potentially unmonitored, private, locked rooms accessible to both genders are really a good idea. The simple beauty of single-gender restrooms with stalls is that they protect privacy without providing a place to skip class or make-out, much less use drugs and have sex.