Gender agenda

In defense of self-destruction
An editorial published Saturday by The New York Times (WARNING: contains sexually explicit language) provided readers with a rare glimpse into the painful world of transgenderism.
The article, written by activist Andrea Long Chu, told of Chu’s dark life with gender dysphoria and laid out arguments for the unconstrained right to sex change surgery. The Brooklyn, N.Y., resident who was born a man reportedly underwent vaginoplasty surgery on Thursday. But Chu admitted that the surgery won’t actually result in female sex organs: “Until the day I die, my body will regard the vagina as a wound; as a result, it will require regular, painful attention to maintain.” Proving once again, God’s design is to heal our bodies no matter how we attempt to alter or abuse them.
And Chu’s pain goes beyond physical realities. “I feel demonstrably worse since I started on hormones,” Chu confessed. “Like many of my trans friends, I’ve watched my dysphoria balloon since I began transition. … I was not suicidal before hormones. Now I often am.” But despite this, Chu argued the only prerequisite for sex change surgery today should be the “simple demonstration of want.”
“I still want this, all of it,” Chu wrote. “Transition doesn’t have to make me happy for me to want it.”
In the column, Chu criticized conservative commentators like The Heritage Foundation’s Ryan T. Anderson and reporters like Jesse Singal, who are willing to question the transgender narrative. Singal wrote a controversial cover story for The Atlantic this summer detailing the complexity of transgenderism in children, including reporting on the growing number of people who transition back to an identity that corresponds with their biological sex and the rates of children whose transgenderism eventually desists, concluding transition is “not the answer for everyone.”
Chu contended Anderson and Singal are both “peddling bigotry in the guise of sympathetic concern,” and anyone who would claim anything other than total acceptance of a transgender identity, all the way to castration, mastectomy, and sterilization, is wrong. To Chu, medicine has become a service industry and doctors are simply service providers, no matter the results.
But Chu ignores the reality that biological sex can never change, Anderson wrote in response for Public Discourse. “Sex reassignment is quite literally impossible,” he said. “Surgery can’t actually reassign because sex isn’t ‘assigned’ in the first place.”
Anderson also wrote that sex change surgeries also miss the point of medicine: “Sound medicine isn’t about desire, it’s about healing. To provide the best possible care, serving the patient’s medical interests requires an understanding of human wholeness and well-being. Mental health care must be guided by a sound concept of human flourishing.” —K.C.