Gender agenda

The story of a 6-year-old Dallas boy became a flashpoint in the culture war over gender this week. Ex-transgender writer and speaker Walt Heyer detailed for The Federalist the fight over James, whose mother has accused his father of abuse for not treating him as a girl named Luna. Heyer told me he wrote the article because it was apparent to him, based on his personal experience, that James was misdiagnosed with gender dysphoria, something he believes is itself child abuse.

James’ mother, Dallas-area pediatrician Anne Georgulas, started cross-dressing James at age 3. She later took him to a therapist who diagnosed him with gender dysphoria. In a court document filed over the summer, Georgulas claimed James goes by the name Luna by choice and is enrolled in school and known to his classmates as a girl. She also alleges James’ father, Jeff Younger, has engaged in “emotionally abusive” behavior toward James by treating him as a boy. The divorced couple is locked in a custody battle over James and his twin brother.

But Younger doesn’t think James is transgender. He claims the first-grader embraces being a boy when he is with him and does not ask to wear girls clothing or use the name Luna. A small but growing group of supporters has rallied around Younger, starting a blog about the story and raising money for his legal fees. A local pastor wrote about James earlier this fall.

The courts have consistently sided with Georgulas throughout the custody battle, limiting Younger’s time with his sons and requiring Younger to affirm James’ transgender identity. Younger cannot sign James up for any activities unless he uses the name Luna, and is forbidden from calling him James, using any male pronouns, or allowing him to be in the presence of anyone who is not calling him by the name Luna.

Georgulas reportedly plans on starting James on puberty-blocking hormones at age 8.

“I lived through a similar scenario when I was his age,” wrote Heyer. “I was cross-dressed for 2½ years by my grandmother, who made a purple chiffon dress for me. Somewhat like James, my cross-dressing occurred under one adult’s care, but away from Grandma’s I was all boy with my mom and dad. Also, just like James, I found my way into the office of a gender therapist, who quickly started me toward transition.”

Heyer argued our culture’s obsession with gender identity means innocent children are being misdiagnosed, putting their lives and health at risk. “The fact that James changes gender identity depending on which parent is present makes the diagnosis of gender dysphoria both dubious and harmful,” said Heyer, who uses his long and tragic story of transitioning and then finding God’s grace and embracing his God-given sex as an example of the heartbreaking results of gender ideology.

“My grandmother didn’t intend to harm me,” Heyer wrote, “but her actions destroyed my childhood and my family and consumed nearly 50 years of my life. James has no idea what he is in for or how his gender journey will play out, but with an incorrect diagnosis it will be ugly.”