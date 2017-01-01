Gaza protesters launch balloon bombs into Israel

Intensified protests resumed Friday along the Gaza border as Muslims celebrated the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the month of Ramadan. Mohammed al-Tayyar, a Palestinian protester, said an Israeli drone struck a tent protesters were using to launch kites and balloons rigged with incendiary devices into Israel. Israeli police detonated one of the balloons as it drifted onto a highway earlier in the day. The Israeli military said it views the devices with “great severity” and vowed to act against them.

Palestinian protest leaders said they planned to release multiple balloon bombs into Israel throughout the day. In recent weeks, protesters launched the devices into Israel, destroying fields and killing animals. Al-Tayyar, who belongs to one of the protest groups, warned they would launch even larger balloons after 10 days unless the country lifts its blockade on Gaza. Since the border protests began in late March, more than 120 protesters have died and more than 3,800 others sustained injuries.