Gaza confrontation spurs international criticism

ADF International challenges UN on religious freedom
Anti-conversion laws harm religious minorities by limiting religious freedom and prompting criminal accusations against those minorities, according to a new report released by ADF International, the international arm of Alliance Defending Freedom. The report offers details about the affect of conversion laws in South and Southeast Asia and the UN’s inconsistent actions against them.
“The mere existence of an anti-conversion law in a state or country usually gives license to nationalist religious extremists to persecute members of minority religions,” the report stated.
ADF’s criticism echoes concerns from groups such as International Christian Concern, which has claimed India’s conversion laws are used to falsely accuse Christians. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, Open Doors International, and various political leaders also have criticized similar laws and proposals.
The report argues that the UN fails to fulfill its mandate to protect human rights in its inconsistent treatment of anti-conversion laws. UN special rapporteurs have vocally opposed conversion regulations, but other parts of the UN—such as the Human Rights Council—have failed to speak out. ADF attributed the “sometimes contradicting” stance to the fact that some of the UN’s 193 member states restrict religious freedom with anti-conversion laws and by other means.
The report urges UN leaders to use all their mechanisms, including the Human Rights Council and its peer review system to protect religious freedom by being “an emphatic voice against anti-conversion laws.” —Julia A. Seymour
