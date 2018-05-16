Gaza confrontation spurs international criticism

Israel is receiving international backlash this week after Israeli Defense Forces on Monday opened fire across a border fence on Palestinian protesters, killing at least 59 and wounding thousands more. The deadly protests, which have been happening along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip since late March, were fueled in part this week by the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. The Israeli military accused protesters of trying to cross the border and said some hurled explosives at Israeli troops.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed the casualty count and said at least six minors were among the dead. More than 2,700 people sustained injuries, and about 130 of them remain in serious or critical condition. Protest organizers set aside Tuesday to bury the dead.

Thousands of Palestinians have participated in the mass protests, called by the Hamas militant group to oppose a decade-old blockade by Israel and Egypt on the Palestinian territory. The Gaza Strip, a 139-square-mile corridor along the Mediterranean Sea wedged between Israel and Egypt, is home to about 2 million people.

The opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday further increased frustration. Israel has long claimed Jerusalem as its indivisible capital, while Palestine has argued East Jerusalem will serve as its future capital. Protests this week extended to the West Bank, where crowds marched against the Jerusalem move and clashed with Israeli forces.

On Monday, Israeli authorities named the entrance to the new embassy “United States Square” and displayed billboards along the embassy’s road thanking U.S. President Donald Trump for “making Israel great.” During the opening ceremony, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “President Trump, by recognizing history, you have made history.”

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas criticized the new embassy as an “outpost in East Jerusalem” and said the protests will continue. “We are asking the world and especially the Arab world to intervene immediately to end the massacre of our people,” he said on Monday at a news conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Turkey also condemned the violence and said the embassy move “disregards the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people” and “will not serve peace, security, and stability in the region.” Turkey and South Africa both recalled their ambassadors to Israel in protest. Qatar, Syria, France, and Britain, among other nations, also denounced the confrontation along the border and urged Israel to use restraint.

United Nations human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein condemned the “shocking killing of dozens” and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable. The UN Security Council met Tuesday, calling for an independent investigation into the protest killings but did not have a unified message.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley blamed Monday’s violence on the Hamas extremists who rule Gaza and not on the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. She said Hamas incited the protesters to throw flaming objects toward the Israeli troops and urged demonstrators to breach the border fence.

But the United States maintained Israel has the right to defend itself.

“Who among us would accept this type of activity on your border?” Haley asked.

In a recorded video that played at Monday’s opening ceremony of the U.S. Embassy, Trump said the United States “remains fully committed to facilitating a lasting peace agreement.” But some experts worry the latest developments could quell any chance of peace.

Khaled Elgindy, an analyst with the U.S.-based Brookings Institution think tank, told Reuters the embassy move and Gaza protests set a bad precedence for any future peace talks. “It’s hard to see how any Palestinian leader could go back to an American-sponsored peace process,” he said. “If and when the administration puts forward a peace plan, it is most likely [dead on arrival].”