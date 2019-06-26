Gambians march over rape accusations against former president

Hundreds of activists turned out last week for a solidarity march in support of three women and several witnesses who accused former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh of sexual assault and described the attacks in shocking detail.

A report released last month by Human Rights Watch and Trial International includes an account from Fatou Toufah Jallow, who was 16 when she won a state-sponsored beauty pageant. Jallow said the president showered her with gifts over the next six months, including installing running water at her family home in the capital city of Banjul. After refusing multiple advances, including a marriage proposal, Jammeh finally locked her in a room at the State House and told her he could have any woman he wanted. “She said that he then hit and taunted her, injected her with a liquid, and raped her,” Human Rights Watch reported.

The president, according to the report, also hired “protocol girls,” who worked at the presidential palace, received a state salary, and were on call to have sex with him. Five of his former officials said Jammeh ordered them to get the phone numbers of women he identified. His female cousin, Jimbee Jammeh, allegedly helped him gain access to the women he abused.

Jammeh went into exile in Equatorial Guinea with his cousin after losing the 2016 presidential election to Adama Barrow. Extrajudicial killings, torture, and reports of sexual abuse marred Jammeh’s 22-year leadership.

Activists shared the #IamToufah hashtag and donned white T-shirts with the inscription “Our silence is their protection” for a peaceful procession Thursday in Banjul.

“When I was coming out with my story, I did not anticipate this level of public show of support,” Jallow said.

Ousman Rambo Jatta, a spokesman for Jammeh’s political party, rejected the accusations in a statement to the BBC: “We as a party and the Gambian people are tired of the steady stream of unfounded allegations that have been reported against our ex-president.”

In March, an official commission accused Jammeh of stealing up to $1 billion from state coffers. The Truth, Reconciliation, and Repatriations Commission (TRRC) has so far revealed that he personally directed killings, among other findings. Barrow said he would consider repatriating the former leader after the commission hands in its final report.

“These admirable women broke the culture of silence. It is now crucial that the TRRC and the government give them a path to redress and justice,” said Marion Volkmann-Brandau, lead project researcher for Human Rights Watch and Trial International. “It’s time for the ‘shame’ of rape to switch sides.”