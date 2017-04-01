G-7 adjourns as Trump ponders climate deal

President Donald Trump tweeted at the end of the G-7 summit in Sicily today that he would decide next week whether to keep the United States in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. The other six nations in the group of world powers said they planned to uphold the agreement. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the climate change talks at the summit unsatisfactory, but said the allies had a reasonable discussion on trade practices. The group has adjusted its stance on trade in response to a new approach from Trump, who has insisted trade must be fair as well as free. Merkel said the leaders agreed to “act against protectionism.”

