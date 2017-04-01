G-7 adjourns as Trump ponders climate deal
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 5/27/17, 10:21 am
President Donald Trump tweeted at the end of the G-7 summit in Sicily today that he would decide next week whether to keep the United States in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. The other six nations in the group of world powers said they planned to uphold the agreement. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the climate change talks at the summit unsatisfactory, but said the allies had a reasonable discussion on trade practices. The group has adjusted its stance on trade in response to a new approach from Trump, who has insisted trade must be fair as well as free. Merkel said the leaders agreed to “act against protectionism.”
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
Steve SoCalPosted: Sat, 05/27/2017 12:25 pm
I am happy that President Trump appears to not be joining the progressive sheep, but he said he will decide on the climate deal next week, so who knows what that means? It would be nice if he was more predictable and had a more clear moral foundation rooted in something other than his own whims. It is nice to have leadership who won't just walk in lock step on each agenda item put forward as unquestionable religious dogma by the world "elites", but it would be even better if they could clearly articulate good factual and moral truths underpinning their positions in a way that might even persuade thoughtful people.