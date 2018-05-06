Future still murky for Christian bakers

The government cannot coerce Colorado baker Jack Phillips to bake cakes for gay weddings, the Supreme Court ruled Monday, but the future remains uncertain for other Christians in the wedding business. Though seven of nine justices agreed in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission that the commission violated Phillips’ religious freedom, they differed on whether creating a cake amounted to a constitutionally protected act of expression.

A concurring opinion from Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan stated that the First Amendment’s protection for religious freedom applied to making a custom wedding cake but not a generic one. Justice Anthony Kennedy said maybe there was, maybe there wasn’t.

More clarity on the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the First Amendment could help people like Barronelle Stutzman, a Washington state florist waiting to hear whether the high court will take her case. She appealed after the Washington state Supreme Court ruled her refusal to do wedding flowers for a gay couple violated the state’s anti-discrimination law. Stutzman faces financial ruin because lower courts ordered her to pay for the plaintiff’s legal fees.

Bakers Aaron and Melissa Klein are in a similar predicament, though their case is now before the Oregon Supreme Court. “The Kleins, … our clients who were forced to close their bakery after the same [government] hostility towards religious convictions, deserve the same protection,” First Liberty Institute, which represents the Kleins, tweeted Monday.

Earlier this year, Russell Moore, president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, warned the long-awaited Masterpiece Cakeshop ruling might not settle the dispute between LGBT activists and Christian professionals. “There’s always the possibility that the ruling has enough ambiguity that it creates further litigation,” Moore told WORLD. Masterpiece has been decided, but whether other Christians can count on the courts for protection remains, as Moore predicted, ambiguous.