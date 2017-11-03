Furor over food stamps

Critics of President Donald Trump’s 2019 budget proposal to change and reduce expenses in the national food stamps program now fear a proposal from House Republicans to expand work requirements for all recipients.

The backlash centers on a new stipulation requiring the same number of work hours for those with dependents as those without, though people caring for children younger than 6 would be exempt. The new work requirements would start in 2021 and increase from 20 hours per week to 25 hours in 2026.

Requirements detailed in the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 would also increase the upper working age cutoff from 49 to 59 in 2021.

“We believe breaking this poverty cycle is very important,” said Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, which will meet to vote on the bill next week.

On paper, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly referred to as SNAP or food stamps, has work requirements for able-bodied adults who don’t have dependents. They must either attend job training or work an average of 80 hours per month or lose benefits after three months. But broad exceptions for local economic conditions, plus inconsistent implementation of the rules, mean only 30 percent of SNAP recipients who should be working are working, according tot he House Agriculture Committee. Exceptions also apply for the disabled, seniors, and pregnant women.

Democrats argue the expanded work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents younger than 6 would be burdensome, especially for parents, and people would simply abandon the program and its average of $450 a month in benefits. The ranking Democrat on the Agriculture Committee, Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, condemned the bill, saying it was an attempt “to change SNAP from a feeding program to a work program.”

But the Republican recommendations—under debate as part of a larger farm bill—take aim at the rising national deficit stemming from a plethora of benefits programs, including Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare. More than 40 million Americans receive SNAP benefits. And there are an estimated 6.3 million unfilled jobs in our economy, said Conaway, speaking in an Agri-Pulse Open Mic interview this week.

Helping people move from jobless to employed is a critical part of reducing dependence: More than 80 percent of those who get off welfare through employment do not return for at least two years, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said he likes the GOP proposal because it will “help people on the SNAP program who are able to work find work, and start taking those steps toward making a good living.” He added, “This is going to help get more Americans out of poverty, and it’s going to help more Americans get into the workforce while still maintaining support for those in need.”