Fuller Theological Seminary announces campus move

Fuller Theological Seminary announced this week it will put its Pasadena, Calif., campus up for sale ahead of a planned move to Pomona, Calif., by 2021. The relocation will allow the school to build a modern campus in a less expensive area with lower living costs, putting “a Fuller education in reach of more people,” acting Provost Mari Clements told the Los Angeles Times. The school has not put a price on its Pasadena property, which sits on six blocks in the toney Los Angeles suburb. The campus is known for its collection of stately houses in the Ford Place Historic District, a residential area that dates back to 1902. The campus could be sold to one developer or carved into separate parcels, according to a local real estate agent. Founded by evangelist Charles E. Fuller in 1947, the seminary now has 3,000 students, with 1,200 studying on the Pasadena campus. Fuller’s move comes three months after another Pasadena Christian school, William Carey International University, announced plans to sell its campus. That move, not accompanied by plans for a new physical location, sparked outrage among the school’s supporters and alumni.