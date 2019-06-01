Full steam ahead for gene editing?

Seven months ago, Chinese scientist He Jiankui sparked global outcry when he announced he had produced the first gene-edited babies. Now, a Russian scientist wants to try his hand at it. Denis Rebrikov, head of a genome-editing laboratory at Russia’s largest fertility clinic in Moscow, announced in the June 10 issue of Nature that he plans to implant gene-edited babies into women’s wombs by the end of the year.

The international science community criticized He’s experiment, which he claimed protected the babies from contracting HIV from their HIV-positive father. Experts said the research was irresponsible and unnecessarily endangered the babies with little to no medical benefit.

Rebrikov plans to use the same method to edit the same gene, CCR5, that He did. Rebrikov wants to edit the genes of embryos whose mothers have HIV, which he said puts them at a greater risk of contracting the disease than those whose fathers have it.

Critics accused He of putting the babies at risk because editing embryonic genes can result in potentially harmful, unintended, and unpredictable mutations throughout their DNA, which can be passed to future generations. Rebrikov claims he is working on a technique to prevent “off-target” mutations.

Jennifer Doudna, the molecular biologist who developed the CRISPR gene-editing system He used, expressed doubt that current scientific knowledge could prevent unintended mutations. “The data I have seen say it’s not that easy to control the way the DNA repair works,” she said.

Subsequent research has found that people with naturally occurring mutations in CCR5 often suffer shortened life spans and a greater risk of dying from influenza.

Russian law prohibits genetic engineering in most circumstances, but it is unclear whether those rules apply to gene editing an embryo. Rebrikov expects the health ministry to clarify the laws within the next nine months but admitted he is tempted to proceed beforehand, confident he will gain approval. “Russia now, I think, is a good country to do this type of experiment,” Rebrikov told Science magazine. “It’s not very free in politics, but it’s very free in science.”

Konstantin Severinov, a molecular geneticist who recently helped design a Russian funding program for gene-editing research, said gaining approval in Russia could prove more difficult than Rebrikov anticipates because the Russian Orthodox Church opposes gene editing.

Many ethicists fear editing embryonic DNA will lead to experiments not to prevent or treat disease but to produce genetic enhancements like a higher IQ or greater athletic ability. Christian ethicists oppose gene editing of human embryos because it involves the destruction of other human embryos, and they warn of the societal ramifications of changing God’s design for humanity. When Science asked Rebrikov about that possibility, he said people who oppose genetic enhancement “want to have all these things in their children but only by divine providence, not by science. They are liars or stupid.”