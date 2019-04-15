Full Mueller report expected Thursday

WASHINGTON—The Justice Department expects to release special counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted report on the Russia investigation to Congress and the public Thursday, a Justice Department spokeswoman said Monday. The report details Mueller’s findings from the nearly two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Mueller sent the report, which is almost 400 pages long, to Attorney General William Barr on March 22. Two days later, Barr sent a four-page summary to Congress saying Mueller found no evidence Trump campaign officials “conspired or colluded with the Russian government in its election interference activities.” Mueller declined to make a recommendation about possible obstruction of justice charges, but Barr there was not enough evidence to prosecute the president.

Barr is working with members of Mueller’s team to redact any information he cannot legally release. Congressional Democrats have questioned the attorney general’s conclusion that the president didn’t obstruct justice and demanded that the Justice Department release an unredacted version of the report so they can review all the evidence themselves. They have said they will take the battle to court if necessary.