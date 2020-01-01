Frustration with COVID-19 limits heats up
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 4/20/20, 11:32 am
Demonstrators gathered in cities in at least a dozen states over the weekend to demand relief from COVID-19 restrictions that have put so many out of work. Some rallies drew a few hundred people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, warned protesters that breaking stay-at-home orders could “backfire” by allowing the coronavirus to resurge.
How much longer will the lockdowns last? Some states are moving toward slowly reopening their economies. Retail stores in Texas can soon begin selling merchandise with curbside service, and hospitals can resume nonessential surgeries. Florida has reopened a few beaches and parks. Six Midwestern states signed an agreement to coordinate reopening after May 1. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Southeastern governors held a conference call to discuss getting people back to work.
Dig deeper: Read the “Opening Up America Again” plan directed at state and local officials and released by the White House on Friday.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
AlanEPosted: Mon, 04/20/2020 01:23 pm
Will the virus resurge? Yes.
Barring the development of a usable vaccine (probably one to two years out, as best as I can tell from reading), we're going to have to either a) stay hunkered down, or b) let the virus resurge.
If you choose to try to keep people hunkered down, you have the problem of increasing unrest. You deal with increasing non-cooperation from the general public. How long can you keep a lid on this sort of thing? You also have the problem of more and more businesses closed never to open again. You have economic collapse and all of the problems--including death--that attend that. You have an uncertain vaccine arrival date. And, as people cheat on sheltering in place, you have ongoing spread of the virus, just at a slower rate than if you allowed things to open up.
If you start opening things up, you can isolate the most vulnerable. Forget about isolating those who don't test positive for antibodies. You aren't really opening things up, at all, if you're keeping people who don't test positive for antibodies, without any complicating conditions, on the sidelines. There is only one way to move from the no-antibodies group to the antibodies group--and that is the decision you have to make. You will have some deaths, yes, but you'll have deaths the other way, too--there is no deaths or no-deaths option. We also have the suggestion that the virus subsides in the heat of summer. We still get exposure; we still get herd immunity taking hold, but it's entirely possible that the virus in general takes a downturn at the most opportune time for us. Florida and Texas--two states heavily exposed in spring break--have low incidence rates for both deaths and known infections. California is also very low on the scale, as is Arizona. If warm weather doesn't make a difference, there are some folks with a lot of explaining to do.
We should probably get smart about thinking about infections multiplying fastest where people are predominantly indoors and in close quarters. Places like New York City. That's one point where our attention most definitely needs to be focused. We should not pretend that viral infections happen with the same frequency, or even the same urgency, in all settings. One-size-fits-all epidemiology doesn't have a lot of explanatory power. Morevoer, it does not help that the media sees (almost) only New York City, while most of us don't live in NYC.
Now is a good time to remind all that flattening the curve wasn't about reducing the eventual number of cases. It was, rather, about not letting our medical system get overwhelmed by the first wave of cases. We're on the downside of the first wave of cases--definitely time to decide what we do next. There are no no-risk options, but all-encompassing fear leads to bad decisions. A fear that allows no new risks to be taken is no more helpful here than when storming the beaches of Normandy.
PAMomPosted: Mon, 04/20/2020 02:51 pm
Very well stated. We need to get on with life while looking out for the most vulnerable. The day-to-day problems mostly stem from the restrictions that the governors have implimented with "orders." They don't have the right to make laws so it seems to me that they are power-happy, acting like czars.