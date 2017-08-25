Frustrated adviser Gorka leaves White House

Sebastian Gorka, a counterterrorism expert and author of the book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War, has left his job as national security aide to President Donald Trump. In a resignation letter, excerpts of which were published Friday night by The Federalist, Gorka wrote, “The individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months.” He criticized the president’s recent speech on Afghanistan for omitting any mention of radical Islam or Islamic terrorism. Gorka’s exit follows that of former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who last week left his position in the Trump administration and resumed leadership at Breitbart News. Gorka in the past contributed to Breitbart and may continue working with the news group in the future, according to a report on the Breitbart website.