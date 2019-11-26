Frozen turkeys: Winter weather sweeps U.S.

Multiple storm systems across the United States are bringing high winds and heavy snow this week, making Thanksgiving travel difficult or impossible for many.

What’s happening in each region? Hurricane-force winds are expected off the Oregon and Northern California coastlines, the National Weather Service reported. Northern California has already seen high snowfall in mountain areas. North of Redding, Calif., snowfall caused officials to close all lanes of Interstate 5, the main thoroughfare along the West Coast.

In the central states, a large storm system dumped nearly 32 inches of snow in some parts of Colorado on Tuesday. The system likely will travel to the upper Midwest on Wednesday. Southern states are bracing for severe thunderstorms later this week that could bring hail and tornadoes. Several counties in Arkansas and Louisiana were under severe weather watches through Tuesday night. Multiple tornadoes may have touched down already.

