From Zimbabwe to Buckingham Palace

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland, his office said Wednesday. His wife, Camilla, has tested negative for the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Officials have informed everyone he met with since March 12, including his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

How are other nations faring? In Spain, more than 3,400 people had died of the disease by Wednesday, giving the country the next highest death toll behind Italy. On Wednesday, doctors in Zimbabwe’s public hospitals went on strike over a lack of proper protective gear. The country has reported three cases and one death so far. In Germany, an economic think tank warned the nation’s economy could contract by as much as 20 percent this year as lawmakers discussed an unprecedented rescue package worth $813 billion.

Dig deeper: Read my report on how missionaries to South Africa’s Chinese population are responding to the outbreak.

Editor’s note: WORLD corrected the total number of dead in Spain as of Wednesday.