From ‘Just Say No’ to ‘No Big Deal’

Drug addicts are shooting up at supervised injection centers across Canada, and there’s a push to imitate them here too, The New York Times reported. A one-year pilot may open at least four sites in New York City with the full support of Mayor Bill de Blasio. Proponents say the sites make cities safer, but they delay or prevent addicts from finding the recovery and redemption they desperately need.

Trained health workers at injection centers can help an addict inject “safely” and recover from drugs the user supplies. The worker also helps the user avoid or deal with overdose, which causes huge expense for cities responding to 911 calls. Cities and states across the U.S. have sued drug companies over the financial strain put on them by the epidemic of overdoses caused by opioids.

Some Canadian injection centers also do needle exchanges and provide facilities for users to “cook” their drug. “Don’t do it alone” is the purported safety-minded slogan.

Vancouver established the first of its half-dozen injection centers in 2003, when they were still illegal. Now legal, Health Canada inspects them, and Canada’s two biggest metropolitan areas, Montreal and Toronto, have four and six centers respectively. Those using Toronto’s injection centers are 75 percent male, many are homeless, and 10 percent are not first-time visitors, according to health department data.

“Every injection that takes place in our facility does not take place in the street, in the alleys, public spaces,” said Sandhia Vadlamudy, speaking to CBC as executive director of Cactus injection center in Montreal.

The U.S. cities considering safe injection centers are also dealing with huge homeless populations—New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Philadelphia among them. The rationale for supervised injections is the scale of the opioid crisis and the need to save lives. The San Francisco Chronicle reported last month a huge number of opioid deaths in the past year: 1,882 people overdosed and died, including a record 746 using fentanyl, a synthetic and highly dangerous opioid. In July, when it plans to open its first injection center, the city’s Department of Public Health intends to defy federal law, which “prohibits possessing illicit drugs” and also “maintaining or providing access” to such locations where they are used.

Whether or not U.S. centers are legal, cities cannot ignore the effects of drug users’ congregating at an injection center. Area quality of life decreases and drug dealing increases, according to evidence from Toronto sites. Speaking of his city’s experiment, Mark Garner, the head of a Toronto local business improvement area said, “I think we’re at a time when the Giuliani mentality needs to come to Toronto.” That mentality was the former mayor of New York’s method of preventing bigger crime by keeping the city clean and in repair and reducing smaller crime. Garner added that “the perception of safety” declined because of an injection center, as drug dealers followed their market.

Tommy Turpin, 47, battled a 30-year addiction to alcohol and later opiates. He works at Changed Lives Ministry in Moncks Corner, S.C., after graduating one year ago from the treatment program he now manages. A native Floridian, he told me that supervising people’s drug injections is “giving them the right to use illegal substances” and only prolongs their misery. “I moved forward only after repentance of sin” he said, “coming to the end of myself.” He said only a relationship with Christ combats addiction: “The so-called fix [of supervised drug use] is encouraging behavior by assisting it.”