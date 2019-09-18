Friends of the library

A San Francisco public library invited a drag queen to host children’s storytime more than four years ago, and what started as a one-off event has turned into a movement. The nonprofit organization Drag Queen Story Hour now boasts nearly 40 U.S. chapters and hundreds of events a year.

But as the concept’s popularity has grown—spreading from the progressive nooks of San Francisco and Brooklyn to middle America—so has resistance to indoctrinating children with transgender ideology.

Earlier this month, police set up a “free speech zone” in a parking lot outside a public library in Chula Vista, Calif., after weeks of controversy leading up to a drag event. More than 200 protesters on opposite sides of the issue squared off in the parking lot while two drag queens—men dressed as women in flamboyant costumes—read books and sang songs to children and parents inside the building. “No hate, no fear—everyone is welcome here,” chanted the pro–drag queen demonstrators, divided from the other protesters by orange barriers. Some who opposed the event shouted back, warning of hell and judgment, while others quietly held signs reading, “Protect our children,” and, “No drag queens for our children.”

A drag event for teens garnered pushback at a central Ohio library earlier this summer. Local opposition ballooned into calls and emails from people around the country. Library officials eventually decided to cancel the event days before it was scheduled, saying they had received angry threats that they felt endangered the safety of presenters and participants.

Anne Pasma, a youth services specialist at the library in Ohio, said she objected not only to the event but to some of the tactics critics used to shut it down.

As part of her job, Pasma reads every new picture book the library orders before it goes on the shelf—everything from alphabet board books to picture books advocating for hormone therapy—a task she says can sometimes be disheartening.

But she also sees hope: Although the progressive agenda of the American Library Association influences local libraries, so do the communities they serve.

“If you are in the community, if you’re going to the programs that are honoring to God, if you are checking out books that are wholesome and good, then those are the things that are going to stay,” she said, adding parents should build relationships with library workers and respectfully advocate for the kind of programming they want. “If you disagree with a particular program, don’t go,” said Pasma. “It is difficult to persuade library boards to spend more money on programs for the community if the community doesn’t come.”

She also said her library tracks which books get handled the most and constantly pulls books that aren’t used. One man regularly visits Pasma’s library and hides all the books he doesn’t like. Compared to him and screaming protesters, she said, the influence of an involved parent who has a relationship with the library staff and expresses candid opposition to an event or a book on the shelf is “so much louder.”

Marci Laffen is trying to be one of those parents. The homeschooling mom in Andover, Kan., realized her local library was stocking picture books advocating gender fluidity. She contacted her local library director, someone with whom she had a relationship, and submitted “reconsideration requests” for each of the books. She also got involved in an effort to pass a policy for the nearby Wichita Public Library requiring background checks for library presenters. A year later, her reconsideration requests are still under consideration, something Laffen finds frustrating. But she says “packaged hostility” is not the answer.

“You can’t approach people with a strong fist and try to force them to oblige you,” Laffen said. “We approach them with humble and respectful hearts. … We have to still remember we’re in a community together.”