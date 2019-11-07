Frenchman at the center of life support battle dies
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 7/11/19, 11:54 am
The family of Vincent Lambert has confirmed he died at a hospital east of Paris on Thursday morning after 11 years of court battles over whether to discontinue his food and fluids. Doctors began to discontinue Lambert’s life support last week after a final ruling from France’s highest court. France does not allow euthanasia, but it does allow doctors to stop providing nutrition and hydration to someone deemed terminally ill or terminally injured.
In 2008, Lambert, a French psychiatric nurse, was in a motorcycle accident that left him mentally impaired and unable to move or eat. He had received food and fluids through a feeding tube at Reims University Hospital but was able to breathe on his own. Lambert’s wife, Rachel, pushed for removal of the tube for years, saying he never would have wanted artificial life support. His Catholic parents, along with two of his eight siblings, fought for continued tube feeding and wanted to put Lambert in a facility for those with disabilities.
On Wednesday, more than 300 people in support of maintaining measures to keep Lambert alive gathered for a vigil outside the Saint-Sulpice Catholic Church in Paris. Some prayed, while others held signs that read, “Indignation.”
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
West Coast GrammaPosted: Thu, 07/11/2019 12:43 pm
This is so similar to the Terri Schiavo tragedy in America a few years back. As a Christian, I held a minority viewpoint back then, and I am sure my viewpoint will be attacked here.
I believe in Scripture. What do the following verses mean?
...'Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh'?
6 So they are no longer two but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate." (Mat 19:5-6 ESV)
Ephesians 5:31 "Therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh." (Eph 5:31 ESV)
If a spouse does not have the legal right to interpret and help to enforce the other spouse's end of life desires, doesn't that negate the above Scriptures? Not everyone has written out their end-of-life requests. For those who haven't, who is closer to a dying person than their spouse?