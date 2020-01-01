French President Macron tests positive for coronavirus

The presidential Elysee Palace on Thursday confirmed President Emmanuel Macron took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared” and would isolate for seven days. “He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance,” the statement said. On Wednesday, Macron met with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and led a weekly Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Jean Castex and other ministers. Castex has also gone into isolation.

How is France handling the pandemic? The nation has recorded more than 2.4 million cases and more than 59,000 deaths. France ended its second lockdown on Tuesday and imposed a nationwide 8 p.m. curfew. Health authorities organized targeted screenings this week for residents of some cities with the highest infection rates.

