French police kill Strasbourg suspect in shootout

French law enforcement officers on Thursday tracked down and fatally shot the terror suspect in the Strasbourg Christmas market shooting that killed four people Tuesday night. His death ended a two-day manhunt that extended across France and into neighboring Germany. Three police officers on patrol confronted 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt in the Neudorf neighborhood of Strasbourg. “The moment they tried to arrest him, he turned around and opened fire,” Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said. Police returned fire, killing him.

The French government had raised its threat warning to the highest level and deployed more than 700 officers to search for Chekatt. Authorities arrested a number of suspected accomplices, including four members of Chekatt’s family, prosecutor Remy Heitz said Friday. The Thai Foreign Ministry identified one of the casualties in the attack as a 45-year-old tourist from Thailand.

Editor’s note: This article was updated to note that a fourth person died Friday from wounds suffered in Tuesday’s attack, according to French prosecutors.