French police arrest suspects in Lyon bombing

After a three-day manhunt, French police on Monday arrested four suspects in relation to an explosion in the city of Lyon that wounded 13 people. The detainees include one main suspect and at least two of his family members. One of the suspects is an information technology student of Algerian descent. “It’s a relief for all Lyon inhabitants,” Mayor Gerard Collomb said. “I believe the case has been resolved. If there was a network, it has been identified and will certainly be dismantled,”

An attacker left the bomb in a small paper bag near a bakery on Friday and walked away. It exploded a minute later, launching screws and ball bearings at the surrounding pedestrians. Authorities said the 13 victims suffered mostly minor injuries. No terror group took responsibility for the attack, but French authorities who opened the investigation called it “attempted murder in relation with a terrorist undertaking” and “criminal terrorist association.”