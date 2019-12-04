French fry panic unnecessary, experts say

There’s no need to start rationing French fries yet. Despite headlines warning of a possible shortage, concerns about the effect of low potato crop yields on the favorite salty side item are likely overblown, The New York Times reported.

Why the concern? Thanks to a bout of frost and rain, the 2019 potato crop was one of the lowest on record, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates and a report from the United Potato Growers of Canada. Word of the diminished supply of spuds caused a rash of panic on social media. But experts told the Times that, while potato prices are likely to increase, they don’t expect any serious shortages.