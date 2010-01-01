French authorities identify knife attacker

French authorities on Sunday identified the knife-wielding attacker who killed one person and injured four others on Saturday in Paris. The suspect, 20-year-old Khamzat Azimov, was born in Chechnya and became a naturalized French citizen in 2010. Police shot and killed Azimov as he charged them, according to witnesses. Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov weighed in on the attack, noting, “I consider it necessary to state that all responsibility for the fact that Khamzat Azimov went on the road of crime lies completely with the authorities of France. He was only born in Chechnya, and his growing up, the formation of his personality, his views and persuasions occurred in French society.” French investigators are working to unravel details behind the attack, and continue to question Azimov’s parents and a friend. Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack, and on Sunday released a 2½-minute video via its Aamaq news agency in which a French-speaking man with his mouth and nose covered called on European Muslims to attack their home countries if they can’t go to the caliphate. The SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist activities online, identified the man in the video as Azimov.