Freeing contractors to hire fellow believers

The U.S. Department of Labor proposed a new rule last week that aims to protect the right of religious government contractors to hire employees that share their faith. Though that right has existed for decades, the new regulation clarifies it applies to more than just churches.

The rule covers “employers that are organized for a religious purpose, hold themselves out to the public as carrying out a religious purpose, and engage in exercise of religion consistent with, and in furtherance of, a religious purpose.” Those employers still cannot discriminate because of race, color, sex, and other attributes in hiring, but they are exempt from punishment when discriminating based on religion.

Greg Baylor, senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, told me the new rule has an important though limited application because most religious organizations receive government grants and are not contractors. But the government does contract with as many as nine private religious organizations, including the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and World Relief, to help resettle refugees, according to a 2018 report by the Center for Immigration Studies.

Baylor said ambiguity about the religious exemption has created problems for faith-based entities. “Because of the lack of clarity as to the religious exemption, organizations self-select out of the competition for government contracts,” he said. “That is, they don’t even try to become government contractors.”

The Labor Department cited such reluctance as part of the reason for the new rule. It also noted the proposal is consistent with several executive orders signed by President Donald Trump and with U.S. Supreme Court decisions protecting the religious freedoms of a Christian baker, Lutheran schools, and retailer Hobby Lobby.

“As people of faith with deeply held religious beliefs are making decisions on whether to participate in federal contracting, they deserve clear understanding of their obligations and protections under the law,” acting Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella said.

The public has until Sept. 16 to comment on the new rule.