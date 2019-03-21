Free speech zone

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to promote free speech and the open exchange of ideas on college campuses. The president previewed the new policy earlier this month at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in suburban Washington, D.C., inviting University of California, Berkeley, student Hayden Williams to stand next to him at the podium. A passerby punched Williams in the face on the Berkeley campus in February while he was recruiting for Turning Point USA, a youth organization that advocates for conservative principles.

“Even as universities have received billions and billions of dollars from taxpayers, many have become increasingly hostile to free speech and to the First Amendment,” the president said at last week’s signing ceremony. “These universities have tried to restrict free thought, impose total conformity, and shut down the voices of great young Americans.”

The order requires public and private colleges to commit to protect free speech if they want access to more than $35 billion a year in federal research and educational grants. It is not yet clear how the federal government will oversee the rules or identify violations.

Some college officials bristled at the order.

“We do not need the federal government to mandate what already exists: our longstanding, unequivocal support for freedom of expression,” said University of California President Janet Napolitano, a former governor of Arizona and secretary of homeland security for President Barack Obama. “This executive order will only muddle policies surrounding free speech, while doing nothing to further the aim of the First Amendment.”

But supporters of the order argue university free speech policies aren’t working. They cite a growing list of incidents in which colleges and universities have disproportionately silenced or restricted conservative voices through event cancellations or persistent heckling and obstruction. Conservative authors and speakers Ann Coulter, Charles Murray, and Milo Yiannopoulos have all faced campus blockades in recent years. Political commentator Ben Shapiro’s 2017 appearance at Berkeley stoked so much controversy that police turned out for the event in full riot gear.

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), a campus free speech organization, said the executive order merely requires the nation’s colleges and universities to meet their existing obligations. But FIRE is watching closely to see whether politics will interfere with the enforcement of what should be a largely uncontroversial order.

“Whenever you politicize an issue, you have the risk that people are going to choose teams rather than choose principles,” FIRE Executive Director Robert Shibley told me.

The executive order, titled “Improving Free Inquiry, Transparency, and Accountability at Colleges and Universities,” also addresses concerns about the rising cost of post-secondary education and the burden of student loan debt. It directs the U.S. Department of Education to provide more detailed financial information about colleges to potential students, including how much graduates earn and how they’re doing at paying back their student loans. The White House said it will disclose implementation details in a few months.

“We, like the universities, are in a wait-and-see mode,” said Shibley. “We’re trying to be hopeful that this will be executed in a fair manner.”