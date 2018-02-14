Free speech face-off looms in California

Christian counselors are ready to mount a legal defense if a draconian law against “sexual orientation change efforts” passes in the California legislature this week.

State lawmakers have until Friday to vote on all remaining legislation this session before sending approved measures to Gov. Jerry Brown for his signature. Despite national opposition to Assembly Bill 2943, its critics believe the bill will be on the Democratic governor’s desk by week’s end.

Under the guise of “protecting consumers,” the bill would classify select private conversations between counselors and their adult clients as “unfair” and “deceptive” business practices. The bill states that “efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions, or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same sex” will be banned under the state’s consumer fraud laws.

Advertising such services will also be verboten. Consumers “harmed” by the practice could sue their counselor. (The Senate withdrew language prohibiting the sale of books and other goods promoting sexual orientation change efforts.)

“This bill is not about therapy. It’s about banning an idea,” said Greg Burt, the California Family Council’s director of capital engagement. Like the 2015 law compelling pro-life pregnancy centers to promote the state’s pro-abortion message, AB 2943 demands that professionals convey only one message. But the U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned that law in NIFLA v. Becerra, giving critics of AB 2943 hope they can get it reversed, too, if it becomes law.

In its NIFLA ruling, the high court refuted California’s claim that “professional speech”— speech by licensed individuals or professionals—did not warrant vigorous First Amendment protection.

“This Court has not recognized ‘professional speech’ as a separate category of speech,” the Supreme Court said. “Speech is not unprotected merely because it is uttered by ‘professionals.’”

The court warned that regulating professional speech could give the government the power to “suppress unpopular ideas or information.”

The Pacific Justice Institute sued the state over its 2012 ban on “conversion therapy” for minors but lost. PJI President Brad Dacus told me the organization is prepared to do likewise if AB 2943 becomes law. Legal groups Liberty Counsel and Alliance Defending Freedom have also protested the bill and issued briefs challenging its constitutionality.

Under the proposed law, counselors would be free to “provide acceptance, support, and understanding of clients” in their “identity exploration and development, including sexual orientation–neutral interventions to prevent or address unlawful conduct or unsafe sexual practices or to otherwise promote healthy sexual and romantic relationships,” the bill states. And, above all else, “do not seek to change sexual orientation.”

The idea that people can change their sexual attraction or establish their identity in something other then their sexual orientation is anathema to the bill’s supporters and its author, Assemblyman Evan Low, an openly homosexual Democrat.

In Senate debate on Aug. 16, Democratic Sen. Ricardo Lara, who also is gay, equated so-called conversion therapy with the torture death this year of an 8-year-old boy by his mother’s boyfriend, who thought the boy was gay.

“There is not a practice out there that can change who me and my colleagues love,” Lara said. “It is a matter of fact.”

And therein lies the worldview paradigm that puts Christian counselors at odds with secular views on human behavior, said Debbie Steele, a licensed marriage and family therapist and professor of Christian counseling at Gateway Seminary in Ontario, Calif. She said it should be up to clients, not legislators, to decide if they want help affirming God’s design for sexuality in their lives.

“People don’t come to us until they want to change,” Steele said. “They’re asking us, ‘I need help.’ So this law is prohibiting people who want help from getting any kind of help.”