Free market pregnancy?

New Jersey has joined a growing number of states that have legalized commercial surrogacy. On Wednesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, signed the New Jersey Gestational Carrier Act, a controversial law that allows women to carry and give birth to children for money.

Advocates argue the law simply codifies necessary updates to parentage statutes in light of advances in assisted reproductive technology. Using in vitro fertilization, an increasing number of same-sex and opposite-sex couples are creating embryos using their own eggs and sperm, or purchased eggs and sperm, and having them implanted in an unrelated woman’s womb. Previous New Jersey law banned the practice, so individuals often set up surrogacy agreements in one of the other dozen states that allow commercial surrogacy. The new law, proponents argue, will provide necessary legal protections for what is already happening.

The measure requires surrogates be 21 years or older, have given birth previously, pass medical and psychological exams, and retain an attorney. The intended parent or parents can pay a surrogate for “reasonable expenses,” including medical, hospital, and legal fees, as well as living expenses, and must also pass a psychological exam and retain an attorney.

But critics—including bioethicists, pro-life advocates, former surrogates, and donor-conceived children—argue the measure exploits women and children by commodifying women’s bodies, and treating children like exchanged property.

Christian critics argue surrogacy devalues human life created in God’s image. Our culture of consumer choice has gone beyond the shopping mall and the internet to now include “the conceiving, birthing, choosing, and raising of children,” noted John Stonestreet, president of The Chuck Colson Center for Christian Worldview. “All of this is the absurd, tragic, and logical conclusion of our obsession with choice and personal autonomy, and our resistance to any limits whatsoever on personal freedom, no matter how trivial or grave the issue. … In such a world, it’s no longer clear what’s for sale and what’s not for sale.”

Surrogacy agreements almost always require the surrogate to abort an unborn baby at the intended parents’ request, if something goes wrong. Prenatal scientists increasingly find that bonding in utero has a significant impact on a baby, and that separation from the only mother a baby has known is a psychologically traumatic event. A recent study also found gestational surrogacy pregnancies carry increased risks of preterm birth, low birth rate, and delivery complications, including gestational diabetes, hypertension, placenta previa, and the need for a cesarean section. For these and other reasons, only a handful of countries in the world permit commercial surrogacy.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, vetoed similar measures legalizing gestational surrogacy in 2012 and 2015. Lawmakers tried again this year and successfully passed the bill through both chambers in April. The bill sat on Murphy’s desk for more than six weeks before he signed it in a flurry of action late Wednesday.

New York state isn’t far behind. Last week, the state Assembly’s health and judiciary committees held a public hearing in New York City on a bill that would repeal New York’s existing ban on paid surrogacy. The so-called Child-Parent Security Act has yet to pass the Assembly and Senate, but momentum is on its side.

In early March, Washington state also legalized commercial surrogacy. This week, a Canadian lawmaker introduced legislation to amend the country’s Assisted Human Reproduction Act, a 2004 law that outlaws payment for sperm or egg donation and surrogacy.

But North American views on surrogacy differ from most of the rest of the world’s perspective. Last week, a South Korean family court ruled a non-biological surrogate who delivered a baby in the United States was the child’s legal parent, not the genetic parents in South Korea. The judge cited the maternity developed through the emotional bond of pregnancy, delivery, and feeding.

In May, three former surrogate mothers pushed the same idea during a press conference in Washington, D.C., asking the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify the rights of women and children in surrogacy contracts. All three women had sued for custody of children they carried through surrogacy arrangements. Their attorney has a long history of advocating for surrogates. Harold J. Cassidy represented surrogate mother Mary Beth Whitehouse in the famous 1988 New Jersey Supreme Court case In re Baby M, the first U.S. court ruling on surrogacy. The court invalidated surrogacy contracts as unenforceable.

Murphy’s signature this week nullifies that ruling.