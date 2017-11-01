Franken faces another groping accusation

Another woman has come forward to accuse Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., of groping her during a USO tour. Army veteran Stephanie Kemplin, now 41, told CNN that Franken cupped her breast when they took a photo together in December 2003. Kemplin was deployed to Kuwait at the time, and Franken was part of the USO Christmas tour. Kemplin is the fifth woman to accuse Franken of misconduct. The first, Los Angeles radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden, said Franken forcibly kissed her during a USO tour in 2006. She also released a photo of Franken groping her through her flack jacket while she slept on the plane ride back to the United States. Three other women have accused Franken of grabbing their buttocks during political campaign photo ops in 2007, 2008, and 2010. “As Sen. Franken made clear this week, he takes thousands of photos and has met tens of thousands of people and he has never intentionally engaged in this kind of conduct,” Franken’s office said in a statement responding to the latest accusation. “He remains fully committed to cooperating with the ethics investigation.”