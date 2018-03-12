France responds to violent protests

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked Prime Minister Édouard Philippe to meet with the heads of major political parties and representatives of a grassroots movement behind violent protests in the country over the weekend. More than 130 people were injured, including 23 police officers, in demonstrations against rising fuel taxes.

Macron’s office issued a statement after an emergency security meeting at the presidential palace Sunday. Police used water cannons and tear gas to contain the riot, and authorities arrested almost 400 protesters on Saturday. Macron has also asked Interior Minister Christophe Castanerto consider changing security procedures to try to contain the riots. This was the third straight weekend of violent clashes involving activists calling themselves the “Yellow Jackets,” or “Yellow Vests,” after the bright traffic vests they wear during protests.