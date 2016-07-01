France makes second arrest in church attack

Authorities identified Ibrahim Issaoui as the suspect in Thursday’s knifing at the Basilica of Notre Dame in Nice, France, that left three people dead. Investigators also detained an unnamed 47-year-old man they believe had contact with the attacker the night before. Anti-terrorism authorities in Tunisia, where Issaoui is from, opened an investigation into a previously unknown extremist group that claimed responsibility for the attack online.

What motivated the attack? Issaoui, who is hospitalized in life-threatening condition, carried a Quran into the church. Muslims in countries around the world this week are protesting French President Emmanuel Macron’s refusal to condemn caricatures of Muhammad. A French court is preparing to issue a verdict against suspects in a 2015 attack on Charlie Hebdo after it originally published the offending cartoons. Police clashed with demonstrators as 2,000 protesters tried to march toward the French Embassy in Islamabad on Friday. In Beirut, police blocked demonstrators from approaching the French ambassador’s home. The Islamic State (ISIS) and al-Qaeda have recently called for attacks against France.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Mindy Belz’s report in Globe Trot about a 2016 terror attack in Nice that killed 84 people.