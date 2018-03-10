France links Iran to alleged terror attack

French authorities on Tuesday froze Iran’s Intelligence Ministry assets related to internal security and the assets of two Iranians in response to an alleged bomb plot that was thwarted earlier this year. The French interior, economy, and foreign ministers said in a joint statement that there was a plan to detonate explosives at a June rally near Paris by the People’s Mujahadeen of Iran, an Iranian exile group. “This act of an extreme gravity envisioned on our territory could not go without a response,” the statement read.

French police also carried out anti-terrorism raids near Dunkirk Tuesday, entering dozens of homes and the Muslim organization Centre Zahra France, detaining three people and seizing weapons. Authorities froze the organization’s assets, along with those of three related groups and four men linked to the groups.