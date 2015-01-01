France goes on maximum security alert

An attacker with a knife killed three people inside a church on Thursday in Nice, France. French authorities raised the security alert status to the highest level in response to the third attack in two months attributed to Islamic extremists. Police wounded the attacker, who has been hospitalized. Two women and a man died, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi told BFM TV, adding that the attacker’s motives were clear: “He cried ‘Allah Akbar!’ over and over, even after he was injured.”

What’s going on? Tensions are increasing between France and the Muslim world after the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo republished controversial caricatures of Muhammad. The trial of suspects involved in a 2015 attack against the newspaper is nearly complete, with a verdict expected Nov. 13. Meanwhile, Muslim nations have called for a boycott against French products after President Emmanuel Macron defended the cartoons as free speech.

