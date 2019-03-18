France faces more yellow vest protests

French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting with top security officials on Monday after police failed to control violent protests in Paris over the weekend. The so-called yellow vest protesters on Saturday set fire to stores and a bank on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. The fire department said it rescued a mother and child and at least 11 people who suffered minor injuries at the bank. Several high-end boutiques along the avenue remained shut on Monday. The Paris region’s Chamber of Commerce said the violence affected 91 businesses, with 80 percent of them facing severe damages.

The protests began four months ago over demands for economic reform. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe promised to announce security measures later on Monday to avoid repeating the violence.