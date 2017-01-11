France ends state of emergency, enacts security law

France has replaced its state of emergency with a new counterterrorism law nearly two years after Islamic extremists killed 130 people in coordinated attacks in and around Paris. The law, effective Wednesday, gives French police extensive powers to raid properties, carry out electronic eavesdropping, and shut down mosques or other locations suspected of preaching hatred. Rights groups have raised concerns the new law could infringe on the rights of Muslims. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the country would still enjoy “a good level of security” with the new law. “The level of threat is high everywhere in the world,” he said, referring to the New York City attack on Tuesday that killed eight people. Islamic State (ISIS) extremists on Nov. 13, 2015, killed 130 people when they attacked cafes, the national stadium, and the Bataclan theater in Paris.