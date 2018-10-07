France advances to World Cup final

France finds itself in the finals of the World Cup for the first time since 2006, defeating Belgium 1-0 Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Russia. France’s Samuel Umtiti headed in a corner kick from teammate Antoine Griezmann in the match’s 51st minute to score the contest’s only goal. “It’s me that scored,” Umtiti said, “but we all delivered a big game.” France will take on the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Croatia and England in the finals on Sunday in Moscow.