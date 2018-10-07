France advances to World Cup final
by Mickey McLean
Posted 7/10/18, 04:53 pm
France finds itself in the finals of the World Cup for the first time since 2006, defeating Belgium 1-0 Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Russia. France’s Samuel Umtiti headed in a corner kick from teammate Antoine Griezmann in the match’s 51st minute to score the contest’s only goal. “It’s me that scored,” Umtiti said, “but we all delivered a big game.” France will take on the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Croatia and England in the finals on Sunday in Moscow.
Mickey McLean
Mickey is executive editor of WORLD Digital. He lives in North Carolina with his wife, daughter, and a dog/administrative assistant named Daisy.
