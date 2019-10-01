Fragile deal reached in northeastern Syria

Russian military police on Wednesday resumed patrol duties along parts of the Syrian border after a “safe-zone” agreement with Turkey. The deal followed more than six hours of talks on Tuesday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

What are the terms of the deal? Under the agreement, Turkish and Russian forces will occupy a six-mile strip along the border with Syria. The deal gives the Kurdish fighters until next Tuesday to withdraw from the region. It is unclear where they will go. Erdogan warned the conflict will resume if the fighters don’t pull out. The Turkish offensive that began two weeks ago killed more than 140 civilians and displaced more than 190,000 others.

