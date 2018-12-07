Fracas in House as Strzok testifies

A tension-filled House hearing for FBI agent Peter Strzok erupted into chaos along partisan lines Thursday. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., threatened to recess the meeting and hold Strzok in contempt if he did not answer questions from Republicans about anti-Trump text messages he sent during the 2016 presidential campaign. Republican and Democratic lawmakers yelled at each other as Democrats objected, but Goodlatte let the hearing proceed. Strzok led the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email use and was on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. On Aug. 8, 2016 , he sent FBI lawyer Lisa Page a text about the prospect of a Donald Trump win, saying, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.” After the text messages were discovered, Strzok was removed from Mueller’s team and reassigned to human resources. Strzok said in his opening statement, “Not once in my 26 years of defending my nation did my personal opinions impact any official action I took.”