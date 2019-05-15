Fourth Brexit vote scheduled for June

British lawmakers will vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed exit deal from the European Union for a fourth time during the week of June 3, ahead of the parliamentary recess. European leaders granted Britain an extension until Oct. 31 to finalize a transition plan after Parliament voted down May’s proposal three times. Lawmakers rejected the deal over a “backstop,” which would not allow any border controls between the U.K.’s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland. Pro-Brexit lawmakers argued an open border in Ireland could keep Britain tied to the EU indefinitely.

Democratic Unionist party leader Nigel Dodds cautioned that May’s deal likely will not survive the vote unless she makes significant changes: “For the bill to have any prospect of success then there must be real change to protect the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom and deliver Brexit.”