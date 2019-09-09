Four trapped in upturned ship at Georgia port

U.S. Coast Guard rescuers on Monday rappelled down the side of a capsized cargo ship and drilled a hole through its hull to make contact with four South Korean crew members stuck inside. The 656-foot Golden Ray overturned while passing another ship early Sunday as it left the Port of Brunswick in Georgia carrying more than 4,000 vehicles. The incident closed one of the United States’ busiest seaports for shipping automobiles.

Is everyone all right? All four missing crew members “are on board and OK,” Coast Guard Lt. Lloyd Heflin said, but getting them out will be a technical challenge. The Coast Guard airlifted 20 people off the ship via helicopter on Sunday.