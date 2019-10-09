Four rescued from overturned cargo ship

After 36 hours of rescue efforts, the U.S. Coast Guard pulled four South Korean crew members from the disabled Golden Ray cargo ship off the coast of Georgia. Rescuers got 20 people off the capsized ship by helicopter Sunday, but the last four were stuck inside until rescuers drilled through the ship’s hull on Monday. Hyundai Glovis Co., which owns the ship, said it “deeply appreciated” the rescue.

What now? The busy port remains closed while the Coast Guard works to safely remove the ship from the shipping channel. The Golden Ray flipped on its side and caught fire Sunday as it left Brunswick, Ga., carrying more than 4,000 vehicles.