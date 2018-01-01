Four more states hold primary elections

Voters are casting ballots Tuesday in primary elections in four states: Pennsylvania, Nebraska, Idaho, and Oregon. Pennsylvania has a crowded field of 84 candidates running for 18 U.S. House seats after a court battle ended in February with a redrawn congressional district map. Republicans currently control the state’s House delegation, but Democrats are hoping to take the majority in November. In the Keystone State’s GOP race to determine who will challenge Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in November, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta has President Donald Trump’s backing and is highly favored over state Rep. Jim Christiana. In Nebraska, Sen. Deb Fischer faces a primary challenge from four fellow Republicans but is expected to win the party’s nomination to seek her second term. Three Democrats in Nebraska—state Sen. Bob Krist, college instructor Tyler Davis, and community activist Vanessa Ward—are vying for the chance to unseat Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is expected to win his GOP primary easily. In Idaho, three Republican candidates, including U.S. Rep. Raúl Labrador, face off in their party’s gubernatorial race, which will go a long way in determining who will end up in the governor’s mansion in the heavily conservative state. Democratic-leaning Oregon has 10 Republicans battling for the gubernatorial nomination, but Democratic Gov. Kate Brown remains the favorite to win in November.