Four Minneapolis police officers fired after man’s death

A video taken by a bystander showed a white Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee on an African American man’s neck for several minutes during an arrest on Monday night. The man stopped moving and later died in police custody. The FBI and state agencies are investigating the incident, and the four officers involved in the arrest lost their jobs on Tuesday. “This is the right call,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted in response to the firings.

Why did officers arrest and restrain the man? The man, identified as George Floyd by an attorney hired by Floyd’s family, matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case at a grocery store and resisted arrest. While on the ground, Floyd is heard saying, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe.” The incident drew comparisons to the 2014 case of Eric Garner, a black man in New York City who died after he said he could not breathe when a police officer placed him in a chokehold.

