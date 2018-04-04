Four likely dead in Marine helicopter crash

A Marine helicopter crashed Tuesday during a training mission in Southern California, with all four crew members likely dead, military officials said. The CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, which was part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing out of Miramar Air Station in San Diego, went down at about 2:35 p.m. local time. The Naval Air Facility in El Centro, Calif., said the helicopter crashed north of Plaster City and west of El Centro, a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. “The status of all four is presumed dead pending positive identification,” a statement from Miramar Air Station said. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. The CH-53E Super Stallion is the largest helicopter in the U.S. military and is used for transport and minesweeping.