Four dead in small-town shooting in Canada

A shooting in a small Canadian city early Friday left four people dead, including two police officers. The police have not publicly explained the circumstances of the incident during which officials cordoned off a large section of Fredericton, New Brunswick, a town of about 58,000 people. Nearby residents reported hearing as many as 20 gunshots. Deaths of police officers in the line of duty are rare in Canada, which has been rocked in recent months by several instances of mass violence. A suspect in Friday’s New Brunswick shooting is in custody, police said, and was being treated at a hospital for severe injuries.