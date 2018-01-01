Four dead in Chicago hospital shooting

Four people, including two medical workers, a police officer, and the suspected gunman, were killed after an argument turned into a shooting at a Chicago hospital Monday. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi described the shooting as a “domestic-related active shooter incident.” The alleged attacker, Juan Lopez, was arguing with emergency room physician Tamara O’Neal, 38, outside Mercy Hospital on Chicago’s South Side when he pulled out a gun and fatally shot her. He then ran into the hospital, pursued by police, and shot and killed first-year pharmacy resident Dayna Less, 25, and police officer Samuel Jimenez, 28. Lopez also died, but it was not clear whether he shot himself or was killed by police, according to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Mayor Rahm Emmanuel called the incident “the face and a consequence of evil.”