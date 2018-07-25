Fountain of youth?

Gene-editing scientists reversed wrinkles and hair loss in mice in a new study published last week in the journal Cell Death & Disease. The results have scientists asking if gene editing is the way to reverse the effects of aging—at least on the surface.

Over the course of two months, scientists at the University of Alabama at Birmingham added a gene mutation to the diet of adult mice, kick-starting a mitochondrial DNA depletion. Mitochondria is the engine of the cell that converts food to energy. Over time, mitochondrial DNA depletes and the engine slows down, causing aging or age-associated disease.

Scientists added the mutation by dosing the animals’ water with the antibiotic doxycycline, which caused the enzyme replicating the DNA to become inactive, so the mitochondrial DNA decreased. By week four, the mice developed aging symptoms: thick wrinkles; gray, thinning hair; slower movements; and smaller sizes. By day 40, half of the mice had died due to the mitochondrial dysfunction.

Then the scientists stopped the dosage, switching off the gene responsible for the mutation, and the animals’ symptoms reversed until they were indistinguishable from healthy mice with thick fur and smooth skin.

The scientists suggested their findings should be used for developing drugs that boost mitochondria “for the treatment of aging-associated skin and hair pathology and other human diseases in which mitochondrial dysfunction plays a significant role,” said study co-author Keshav Singh.

But the researchers did not test the internal organs and instead focused on cosmetic changes like hair and skin, Singh said in an interview with the National Post in Canada.

Scientists may find a way to rid the human race of wrinkles and balding by dosing drinking water, but could gene-editing drugs introduce a plethora of unintended consequences beyond the reach of reversal?