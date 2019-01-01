Fort Worth police officer charged with murder

Police officials said Monday they do not understand why Officer Aaron Dean, 34, shot and killed 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson through a window in her home on Saturday. The shooting happened when officers went to Jefferson’s house for a nonemergency welfare check. Her 8-year-old nephew was in the room at the time Dean shot her. Dean resigned from the police force Monday and authorities charged him with murder. He left jail in Tarrant County, Texas, after posting bond on Monday night.

What has the investigation uncovered? Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus said Dean resigned without talking to internal affairs investigators. “I cannot make sense of why she had to lose her life,” Kraus said. “Had the officer not resigned, I would have fired him for violations of several policies, including our use-of-force policy, our de-escalation policy, and unprofessional conduct.” Dean had been a member of the force for 1½ years.

Dig deeper: Read more in The Sift about how the shooting unfolded.