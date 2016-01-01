Former Trump campaign adviser denies charges

WASHINGTON—Roger Stone, a former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, on Sunday denied charges that he tampered with a witness, lied to Congress, and attempted to obstruct special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Stone is due to appear in court on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., after FBI agents arrested him at his Florida residence on Friday. He appeared in court later that day and was released on a $250,000 bond.

On ABC News’ This Week, Stone denied colluding with Russian government workers to release emails and documents stolen from Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Stone said he received a tip that the information dump would happen on Oct. 16, 2016, but added that he “never received any stolen or hacked material and handed it to anyone. All I did was take publicly available information and try to hype it to get it as much attention as possible.” He also rebuffed charges he intentionally lied in a House Intelligence Committee hearing: “I did make some errors, but they’re errors that would be inconsequential.” Stone did not rule out cooperating with Mueller’s investigation but said he knew of no wrongdoing by other people in the campaign and called the indictment “fabricated.”